NATO says concerned over deepening strategic partnership between Russia, China

WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. NATO countries are profoundly concerned over the development of strategic cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, according to the final declaration of the NATO summit in Washington.

"The deepening strategic partnership between Russia and the PRC and their mutually reinforcing attempts to undercut and reshape the rules-based international order, are a cause for profound concern," the document reads.

"Strategic competition, pervasive instability, and recurrent shocks define our broader security environment," it says. "Conflict, fragility and instability in Africa and the Middle East directly affect our security and the security of our partners."

"Iran’s destabilising actions are affecting Euro-Atlantic security. The People’s Republic of China’s stated ambitions and coercive policies continue to challenge our interests, security and values," the declaration says.