Israeli Air force attacks Hezbollah facilities in south Lebanon

TEL AVIV, July 9. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force delivered strikes on military facilities of Shia movement Hezbollah in the south of Lebanon after more than 40 projectiles were fired from the territory of Israel, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) press service said.

"Earlier this evening, The IAF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Qabrikha from which the projectiles were launched toward the area of the Golan Heights," it said. "In addition, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon."

Earlier, the IDF press service said that approximately 40 projectiles had crossed from Lebanon into the area of the central Golan Heights. Several projectiles were identified falling in the area. The Israeli police press service reported that two people were killed as a result of the attack.