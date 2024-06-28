Belarus taking extra measures to fortify border with Ukraine

MINSK, June 28. /TASS/. Belarusian border guards are taking additional measures to fortify the state border with Ukraine amid reports about active reconnaissance activities from the Russian Volunteer Corps (recognized as a terrorist organization in Russia), the Belarusian State Border Committee said.

"The State Border Committee has information that units of the so-called Russian Volunteer Corps are deployed to the zone of responsibility of the Zhitomir border unit. They are reportedly carrying out reconnaissance activities, including on the border with Belarus," it said.

According to the committee, Belarusian border guards "found a cache holding components used to manufacture makeshift explosive devices." "The cache also held containers with two kilograms of plastic explosives, firing devices with fuses and detonators," it said.

The State Border Committee, jointly with the Defense Ministry, is taking measures to "ensure additional fortification of the state border, tougher control over the airspace and border security," it said.