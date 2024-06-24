Russia should be part of European security system — Orban

BERLIN, June 24. /TASS/. Russia can and should be part of the European security system, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban said in an interview with the German Funke media group.

"We should not indulge in illusions: Russia is different, its system and its society are not European," Orban said. The Russian system allegedly "relies on military power," while the European one - "on freedom," he noted.

"But Russia can and should be part of the European security system," the Hungarian prime minister stressed.