EU’s new sanctions ban private flights and charters in the interests of Russian citizens

BRUSSELS, June 21. /TASS/. The 14th package of EU sanctions will include a ban on any private and charter flights carried out in the interests of citizens or companies of the Russian Federation, the Brussels-based EUobserver portal reported with reference to the document approved by EU ambassadors.

According to the document, the new ban will apply to any flights for which a Russian legal entity or individual has the authority to determine the place of takeoff and landing.

As an example, the document mentions "flights ordered by Russian legal entities to resort areas."

The EU banned Russian airlines from flying in its airspace and banned its airlines from flying to Russia back in February 2022. However, until now, nothing has prevented European airlines from operating charter or private flights in the interests of Russian citizens or companies in the EU or in any other regions of the world.

On June 20, the Belgian Presidency of the EU Council announced that the EU ambassadors agreed on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia.

After its approval by the ministers of all EU states, the package will be published and come into force. The European Commission seeks to put it into effect before the start of negotiations on the admission of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU, scheduled for June 25.