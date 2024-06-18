{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Erdogan, Pashinyan reiterate commitment toward normalizing bilateral relations

Sides noted the importance of further talks between the countries’ special envoys and confirmed that certain topics have already been agreed upon

ANKARA, June 19. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have reiterated their commitment to normalize relations between their countries without preliminary conditions, the office of the Turkish leader said after their phone call.

"During the conversation, the leaders reiterated their political will toward complete normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia without preliminary conditions. In this context, they noted the importance of further talks between the countries’ special envoys and confirmed that certain topics have already been agreed upon. They also noted with satisfaction that dialogue between Turkish and Armenia high-ranking officials continues," it said.

According to the press service of the Armenia government, Pashinyan congratulated Erdogan on Eid al-Adha Moslem holiday and Erdogan congratulated Pashinyan on the Armenian holiday of Vardavar. He also offered his condolences over the recent devastating flooding in Armenian’s northern regions.

The two leaders also discussed issues on the regional and international agenda.

Tags
ArmeniaTurkeyRecep Tayyip Erdogan
Putin and Kim Jong Un exchange their inmost thoughts on the way from airport — KCNA
Russian president expressed deep thanks to North Korean leader for coming to the airport to greet him warmly, the agency reported
Read more
Putin, Kim greet each other with a hug
Before the embrace, the leaders exchanged a long handshake
Read more
World going through ‘tectonic changes’, says Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev emphasized that the Primakov Readings are taking place in Moscow at a crucial time, noting "a direct opposition" to the readings, attempts to see them fail to take place
Read more
Dnieper Hydroelectric Plant goes offline, disrupting Ukrainian defense output — official
According to Vladimir Rogov, the disabling of the power plant is designed to help halt production in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
New Russian regions not going back to Ukraine, end of story — Putin
"The people of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions expressed their position in referendums," the Russian president reiterated
Read more
Investment volume in Russia’s Far East to increase to $98.13 bln by 2030
Director of the Department of Social Development of the Ministry of Eastern Development of Russia Grigory Smolyak added that investments came to industries with high added value, such as gas chemistry, petrochemistry, mining, metallurgy, logistics, and real estate
Read more
Putin arrives on working visit to Yakutia
Yakutia is the first stop on Putin’s Far Eastern itinerary
Read more
Swedish foreign ministry summons Russian ambassador
The Swedish military said that on June 14 a Russian Su-24 bomber violated Sweden’s aerial borders east of the Island of Gotland and continued its flight despite the warnings
Read more
Russia calls for extensive discussion on regional security architecture — ambassador
"This is the only way to prevent the outbreak of major international conflicts," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Russia, DPRK to counter sanctions together — Putin
Countries will establish independent transaction systems, Russian President said
Read more
Document of Ukraine’s surrender to be Russia’s next proposal to Kiev — diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposals were realistic
Read more
No decision from EU leaders on von dey Leyen’s re-appointment — Charles Michel
The issue of appointment of presidents of the European Commission and the European Council expected to be resolved before the end of June
Read more
Ukraine’s General Staff admits tense situation in Pokrovsk frontline area in DPR
Kiev has regularly mentioned the Pokrovsk direction as complex or tense in its frontline reports since May
Read more
Stoltenberg says more assistance to Kiev to help end conflict sooner
Earlier, NATO secretary general said that the alliance had begun consultations on putting nuclear missiles on alert
Read more
Putin to hold talks with Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang
The leaders of the two countries will spend almost the entire day at the negotiating table in various formats
Read more
Israeli army approves operative plans for offensive in Lebanon
According to the IDF, the plans were approved by the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, and the Head of the Operations Directorate (J3), MG Oded Basiuk
Read more
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 87.04 rubles for June 19
The official euro rate was also lowered by almost 3 rubles
Read more
Putin’s peace initiative being last chance to save Ukrainian state — politician
"The peace proposals returns not only the peace to Ukraine but also rights of Ukrainian citizens," Viktor Medvedchuk said
Read more
Putin sees US doing everything it can to protract Ukraine conflict
According to the Russian leader, Moscow is open to dialogue to resolve existing issues
Read more
Macron not deaf to Russia's warnings on sending troops to Ukraine — Russian intel chief
Earlier, the French president suggested that he would consider sending troops to Ukraine if Russian forces break through the front line, and Kiev requests help
Read more
Special operation shows that Western forces no match for Russia — newspaper
According to the article, "the Russian people and government stand united by patriotism, steadfastly defending the security and sovereignty of the country"
Read more
US test launches rocket with warhead from new ICBMs
The Mk21A reentry vehicle will be used in LGM-35 Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missiles that are expected to replace Minuteman III by 2031
Read more
Russia to expand humanitarian mission in Africa to help children — ombudswoman
"We plan to organize recreation and rehabilitation for 90 children," Maria Lvova-Belova noted
Read more
Russian embassy in Switzerland says unaware of expulsion of diplomat
"Several people are currently on vacation, as is usual practice during the summer season, and we expect them to return as scheduled," the diplomatic mission said
Read more
Four conditions for negotiations with Kiev: what Putin said at Foreign Ministry
Russia considers Ukraine's neutral, non-aligned, non-nuclear status and the lifting of all Western sanctions as a necessary condition
Read more
New EU leadership to maintain course on countering Russia — Orban
Аfter the June 6-9 elections to the European Parliament, "right parties have grown stronger, while the left and the liberals lost their positions," the Hungarian prime minister noted
Read more
Chinese MFA slams NATO as Cold War relic amid warnings on Russia aid
According to Lin Jian, the alliance is "the legacy of the Cold War," which should "reflect on itself, rather than smear and attack China"
Read more
If Putin’s Ukraine peace proposal rejected, next offer to be tougher — Russian intel chief
Earlier, the Russian leader presented new peace proposals on settling the Ukraine conflict
Read more
Russian troops gain much ground in Kharkov area, await enemy’s next step — senior officer
Major General Apty Alaudinov said he believes this will be a decisive battle for Russia, in which it will destroy the remaining enemy assets
Read more
Inflation expectations of households growing to 11.9% in June
Inflation observed by the population increased from 14% to 14.4% in June
Read more
Two-thirds of Europe’s defense spending goes to US contractors — Stoltenberg
According to Jens Stoltenberg, more than 20 NATO member-states spent at least 2% of GDP on defense
Read more
Ukraine ready to pay West in people’s organs for military assistance — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Kiev regime is rapidly turning the country into a global hub of human organ trafficking
Read more
Swedish apparel retailer to liquidate main company in Russia
H&M closed all the 150 stores in Russia in December 2022
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 110 areas over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 405 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Kremlin views NATO’s rhetoric on putting nukes on alert as escalation
Unlike Western officials, the Russian president never talks nukes "at his own initiative as he takes the issue seriously," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Israeli minister warns Israel will destroy Hezbollah if war breaks out
"The State of Israel will pay a price on the front and home fronts, but with a strong and united nation, and the full power of the IDF, we will restore security to the residents of the north," Israel Katz said
Read more
Shipbuilders float out next-generation missile corvette for Russian Navy
The corvette Provorny will soon enter service with the Russian Navy, Alexander Moiseyev said
Read more
EU extends sanctions due to reunification of Crimea with Russia
Earlier, the EU adopted an indefinite strategy of non-recognition of Crimea's accession to Russia, to which all countries of the EU and candidate countries are obliged to adhere
Read more
NATO holds consultations on putting nuclear weapons on alert — chief
Jens Stoltenberg refused to go into operational details about how many nuclear warheads should be operational and which should be stores
Read more
Peru going to increase cocoa, coffee exports to Russia — Ambassador
Juan Genaro Del Campo Rodriguez noted that the Peruvian coffee is already known in Russia
Read more
Press review: Putin comes out with peace plan and tough road ahead post-Ukraine summit
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 17th
Read more
Chad eyes faculty exchange program with Moscow university — culture minister
According to Tom Erdimi, "MSU is a dream come true"
Read more
ICAO given proof Russia had nothing to do with Flight МН17 crash, official says
Even so, the country doesn’t expect the ICAO Council to pass a fair judgement as it is dominated by nations from the collective West, Denis Grunis told TASS
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 13 times in past day
During the day, one shelling attack on positions of government forces from terrorists was reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Read more
Kalashnikov unveils equipment developed for Legionnaire combat suit
The fighting capabilities were developed by Kalashnikov’s engineers on the basis of requirements from servicemen that are engaged in the special military operation
Read more
Expert views Russia-North Korea treaty as counter to US plans for Asian NATO
The Moscow-Pyongyang treaty indicates a very deep partnership, with the big question now being how large a military and political component it will have
Read more
Russian minister denies North Korea has harsh rules
Alexander Kozlov only urged reporters to remember that they are guests and should treat the local culture with respect
Read more
Industrial production in Yakutia gain 9.7% YTD — head of region
It is reported that gold and diamond mining and the oil and gas sector are on the rise
Read more
Russian Army’s Arctic UAV team performs missions at record low temperatures
Team Commander Senior Lieutenant Anatoly Khramov said that the skills gained in the exercise were used in the special military operation area where the team’s personnel were also engaged
Read more
Germany to refrain from reckless ventures around conflict in Ukraine — Scholz
According to the German Chancellor, the key tasks for Berlin are to ensure Europe’s security and to see to it that "Ukraine is able to defend its independence"
Read more
G7 has no right to represent international community — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Lin Jian pointed out that the G7 "has long deviated from the original intention of coordinating and stabilizing the international economic environment"
Read more
Zelensky’s legitimacy, nuke drills: what Putin told reporters in Minsk
Moscow and Minsk have "no unresolved issues", in particular in the energy sector, the Russian leader noted
Read more
Putin vows support for North Korea’s fight for independence
"Russia has incessantly supported and will support the DPRK and the heroic Korean people in their struggle against the treacherous, dangerous and aggressive enemy," the Russian leader underlined
Read more
Western attempts to contain Russia failing — Putin
"We continue to steadily build up our economic capability, develop our industry, technologies, infrastructure, science, education and culture," the Russian leader said
Read more
Press review: Putin's Far East tour ruffles feathers and Russian Defense Ministry shake-up
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 18th
Read more
Finnish company starts uranium mining
Uranium extracted by Terraframe will be transported abroad for further processing and use in nuclear power generation
Read more
Western companies still working in Russia, despite promises to leave — Bloomberg
It was noted that most of these companies rebranded instead of leaving the country
Read more
Putin announces plans to develop tourist trips between Russia, North Korea
It is highlighted that academic mobility between Russian and Korean universities is to be intensified
Read more
Putin arrives in Pyongyang, welcomed by Kim at airport
This is Vladimir Putin’s second visit to North Korea in nearly 24 years
Read more
Russian Navy to get 12 warships by end of year
The Navy plans to complete the trials and accept small missile ships, which are tested in the Baltic and Caspian Seas this year
Read more
Erdogan, Pashinyan reiterate commitment toward normalizing bilateral relations
Sides noted the importance of further talks between the countries’ special envoys and confirmed that certain topics have already been agreed upon
Read more
Russian strikes turn Western hardware into scrap metal — KCNA
"Russia's military edge is further assured on the Ukrainian battlefield," the news agency stressed
Read more
World needs arms control tools to avoid disasters — Russian diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted that such scenarios had become part of the general political discourse
Read more
North Korean troops again violate South Korean border, warning shots fired — news agency
According to South Korea, a group of 20 to 30 soldiers crossed the demarcation line in the middle part of the demilitarized zone at about 08:30 local time on June 18
Read more
Deployment of Russian military bases to Venezuela impossible under its constitution -envoy
The Russian ambassador pointed out that the biggest threat for the US is "to have independent countries here, close by, to the south of the Mexican border, which have the right to choose who they will cooperate with and how"
Read more
Russian forces receive new batch of Su-34 bombers
Rostec First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said the bombers are intensively used in Ukraine operation
Read more
Bank of Russia revises upward incremental growth rate for retail deposits
"We expect households money will continue growing actively and the annual incremental growth rates will be within the range of 14-19%," the Bank of Russia said
Read more
Obama leads frozen Biden off stage — Republican Party
Former US President had to help Joe Biden to find the exit after his speech, said representatives of the National Committee
Read more
Islamists used Ukraine as transit on way to EU — German authorities
According to the German security agencies, about 27,000 people in the country can be considered radical followers of Islam
Read more
Russian troops wipe out Western-supplied equipment depot in Ukraine operation
Russian forces improved their frontline positions in the Donetsk area where the Ukrainian army lost roughly 665 troops over the past day
Read more
Restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity impossible — Italian MP
"Ukraine is now defending itself and is trying to stop the Russian offensive, without any counteroffensive," Riccardo Ricciardi said
Read more
Russia’s Pacific Fleet begins deployment to exercise involving 40 ships
The Fleet explained that this is the first time this exercise is considered bilateral
Read more
Around 20 documents expected to be signed during Putin's visit to Vietnam
Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Vietnam on June 19-20, the Kremlin press service said earlier
Read more
Kiev better accept Russia's peace proposal or face worse outcomes — official
"Now they have the opportunity to consider Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin's peace proposal and at least try to make peace and end this part of the conflict," Dmitry Medvedev noted
Read more
Putin hails friendship, glorious historical traditions between Russia, North Korea
Also, the Russian leader said that the Soviet Union was among the first countries to recognize the young DPRK and establish diplomatic relations with it
Read more
Communication between Russia, US at bare minimum — Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Russian diplomats, when it comes to relations with the US, now mostly deal with visas, humanitarian cases, embassy operations
Read more
Hungary chooses 'make Europe great again' slogan for its EU presidency
Minister for European Union Affairs Janos Boka confirmed that among its priorities as president, Hungary will look to expand the organization to include Western Balkan countries
Read more
Ukraine will never join NATO, says Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov
He noted that the condition for Ukraine's entry into the military bloc will be its victory in the conflict with the Russian Federation, which means this will never happen
Read more
Russian warships call at Libyan port of Tobruk
The Russian ships will stay in Libya for three days
Read more
Russia to invite those avoiding direct dialogue to Primakov Readings — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed hope that "the signals coming from the Primakov Readings participants will be taken into account"
Read more
Arkady Novikov: I’ll continue to be a Slave of the Lamp
The founder and owner of the Novikov Group in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
West now hopeless, Russia’s attempts to reach out do not yield results — senior diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, the West "has completely closed itself in its shell of rejection of alternative models of both socio-political structure and foreign policy positioning"
Read more
All eyes now on upcoming Russia-North Korea summit — newspaper
"Independent forces must stand together and actively fight for the implementation of their own noble values, if they want to achieve stability and peace on the planet," the newspaper emphasized
Read more
Turkey helped Moscow thwart second attack after Crocus — newspaper
The attack was being prepared by members of Wilayat Khorasan, which has links to the Islamic State terrorist organization which is outlawed in Russia, Hurriyet said
Read more
Russian military expert sees Ukrainian preparations for counteroffensive near Kharkov
According to Andrey Marochko, the Ukrainian commander in chief, Alexander Syrsky, is in charge of the operation jointly with NATO officers
Read more
Azerbaijan accuses France of pushing South Caucasus toward war
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accused Paris of hypocrisy, saying the French Defense Ministry pledged in October that the military equipment to be supplied to Armenia would be defensive
Read more
One house burnt down, five were damaged in Ukraine’s drone attack on Belgorod Region
A drone exploded in the air in the village of Novostoyevka-Pervaya, damaging two neighboring houses
Read more
China ready to ensure global security together with Russia — MFA
The commentary was provided in connection with Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to build a new security system, with the Greater Eurasian Partnership at its core
Read more
Russian naval group wraps up visit to Havana port — Northern Fleet
After leaving the territorial waters of the Republic of Cuba, the Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group will continue accomplishing missions in accordance with its long-distance deployment plan, the press office said
Read more
Putin’s peace proposal not outrageous, but still unacceptable — top Italian diplomat
Commenting on the outcome of the conference on Ukraine in Burgenstock, Antonio Tajani said that participants were open to the idea of including Russia in future meetings
Read more
New shipbuilding enterprise planned in the Far East — Putin
The head of state added that the regions of Russia’s Far East are developing at an accelerated pace with better development indicators than other regions
Read more
Dutchman Mark Rutte to be NATO’s next secretary general — report
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, the only challenger to Rutte, is poised to withdraw his candidacy in the near future
Read more
Russia, North Korea looking at organizing direct flights — official
According to Kozlov, the passenger traffic between the two countries is increasing
Read more
Over 172 tons of botulism-causing products made unavailable — regulator
More than 120 people in Moscow sought medical attention with botulism symptoms earlier
Read more
No signals from Armenia for now that it wants to quit CIS — secretary general
Sergey Lebedev drew attention to statements from high-level officials in Yerevan regarding the membership of the Collective Security Treaty Organization
Read more
Governor says term of Russian land lease to China will be known within year
The authorities of Russia’s Trans-Baikal Territory announced their decision on leasing out to China a total of 115,000 hectares of land for a term of 49 years
Read more
Hungary expects talks on Ukraine’s admission to EU to begin in June — minister
According to Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs Janos Boka, the process of Ukraine’s admission to the European Union will proceed under a regular procedure
Read more
Ukrainian parliament under US influence, can’t back Russia’s peace plan — Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev says that "there are simply no independent-minded lawmakers at the Verkhovna Rada"
Read more
About 20 NATO countries involved in conflict in Ukraine — lawmaker
"I believe they are in a state of war with Russia," Sergey Tsekov said
Read more
Russia needs to specify nuclear doctrine over West’s moves — senior diplomat
"Russian specialists who are responsible for the nuclear component in Russia’s military system primarily seek to ensure that this work should proceed systematically and with maximum responsibility," Sergey Ryabkov emphasized
Read more
Criminal cases, many victims: what is known about botulism outbreak in Russian regions
Over 50 people have been hospitalized in Moscow, they are in a serious condition, and some 20 people were hospitalized in the Moscow Region
Read more