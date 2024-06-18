Erdogan, Pashinyan reiterate commitment toward normalizing bilateral relations

ANKARA, June 19. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have reiterated their commitment to normalize relations between their countries without preliminary conditions, the office of the Turkish leader said after their phone call.

"During the conversation, the leaders reiterated their political will toward complete normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia without preliminary conditions. In this context, they noted the importance of further talks between the countries’ special envoys and confirmed that certain topics have already been agreed upon. They also noted with satisfaction that dialogue between Turkish and Armenia high-ranking officials continues," it said.

According to the press service of the Armenia government, Pashinyan congratulated Erdogan on Eid al-Adha Moslem holiday and Erdogan congratulated Pashinyan on the Armenian holiday of Vardavar. He also offered his condolences over the recent devastating flooding in Armenian’s northern regions.

The two leaders also discussed issues on the regional and international agenda.