Israeli army approves operative plans for offensive in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, June 18. /TASS/. The Israeli military has approved and validated operational plans for offensive operations in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"As part of the situational assessment, operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon were approved and validated, and decisions were taken on the continuation of increasing the readiness of troops in the field," it said after a meeting at the Northern Command Headquarters.

According to the IDF, the plans were approved by the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, and the Head of the Operations Directorate (J3), MG Oded Basiuk.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

The situation on Israel’s northern border continues escalating, with regular shelling attacks coming from Lebanon. Israel strikes back. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israeli forces target Hezbollah facilities. More than 80,000 Israelis have been evacuated from border areas.