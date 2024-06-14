Kiev residents protest against planned LGBT rally

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. About 100 Kiev residents came to City Hall to protest the holding of an LGBT rally (the movement is recognized as extremist in Russia), Ukraine’s Strana news outlet said on its Telegram channel.

It published a video showing mostly young people holding up banners against the LGBT parade and in support of traditional values.

On May 30, the news outlet announced a planned LGBT march in the Kiev subway. Municipal authorities did not issue a permit for the event, noting that the subway is a dual-purpose part of Kiev’s critical infrastructure. They recommended finding another venue.

The last such event took place in 2021. According to local media outlets, previous LGBT parades usually turned into mass brawls.