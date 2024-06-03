NATO and US not considering possibility of sending NATO trainers to Ukraine — US diplomat

WASHINGTON, June 3. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance and the US are not currently considering the option of sending military trainers to Ukraine, said Julianne Smith, US representative to NATO.

"So trainers. This is not currently up for debate across the alliance. NATO is not looking at the possibility of sending NATO trainers into Ukraine. That is not something that the current secretary general supports. It is not something that the United States is looking at," she said at a meeting with the Defense Writers Group in Washington.

Smith, an employee of the US Department of State, is in Washington for a regular meeting of US ambassadors.

The official said NATO could take over a coordinating role in training Ukrainian soldiers.

"What we are, however, entertaining the idea of doing is thinking about the utility and what efficiencies we would gain if NATO were to take on the possible coordination of training," she said.