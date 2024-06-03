Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza kills at least eight civilians — TV

DUBAI, June 3. /TASS/. Eight Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air raid on the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis, Lebanon's Al Mayadeen TV reported.

According to it, at least eight people, including three children, were killed in an Israeli air force strike on residential neighborhoods in the east of Khan Yunis.

The Israeli attack on the western neighborhoods of Khan Yunis killed two people and injured several others.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.