Israeli soldiers beat to death two detainees in Gaza — newspaper

TEL AVIV, May 29. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has conducted an internal investigation establishing that servicemen had beaten to death two Palestinian detainees from the Gaza Strip, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

The detainees were beaten en route to the Sde Teiman detention facility and later died, the newspaper said, citing two anonymous sources. According to Haaretz, several soldiers were questioned about the incident, however, no one has been arrested.

Earlier, the newspaper reported that at least 27 detainees from the embattled enclave died in Israeli military prisons.

In turn, Al Jazeera noted that former prisoners have been long accusing the Israeli military of torturing detained Palestinians.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.