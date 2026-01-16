US, Iran hold direct talks to de-escalate Middle East tensions — media

LONDON, January 16. /TASS/. Officials from US President Donald Trump’s administration have held direct talks with Iranian authorities to de-escalate tensions in the Gulf, the Financial Times reported, citing sources close to governments in the region.

According to the newspaper, discussions between Washington and Tehran allowed Iranian authorities to assure Trump that Iran would not execute those involved in the riots. The FT added that further consultations between the two sides may take place in the coming days.

The newspaper noted that Egypt, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey had urged the White House to refrain from striking Iran, warning that such action could harm Iran’s neighbors and drive up global oil and gas prices. Tensions have eased for the moment, an official from one of the Arab countries told the FT. The US is taking time to negotiate with Iran to see how events unfold, the source added.

Unrest began in Iran on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp decline in the Iranian rial exchange rate and later spread to most major cities. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the protesters on January 8. Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the US for orchestrating the unrest. Trump had previously warned that he was seriously considering the use of force against the republic.