Canada adds 2 people, 6 legal entities to anti-Russia sanctions list — Foreign Ministry

OTTAWA, May 21. /TASS/. Canada has added two more people to the lists of anti-Russian sanctions, the country’s Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"The Honorable Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Canada is imposing additional sanctions on two individuals and six entities under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations. These sanctions are being imposed in coordination with Canada’s international partners," the ministry said.

The renewed list includes general director of the 224th Flight Detachment airline company, Vladimir Mikheychik, and general director of the ASIA shipping company, Vladimir Shastin. The six entities on the list are: shipping companies Asia Shipping, MG-Flot, Sovfracht JSC, Marine Trans Shipping LLC, M Leasing LLC, as well as" 224th Flying Detachment.

As noted in the statement by Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, these individuals and companies are allegedly involved in the transportation of military cargo from North Korea to Russia.