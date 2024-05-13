Protesters in Cyprus call for end to funding Kiev following terrorist attack on Belgorod

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. A rally in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack in Belgorod was held outside the Russian Embassy in Cyprus, said Mikis Filaniotis head of the Cypriot branch of the International Russophile Movement.

"The participants of the rally appealed to the leadership of Western countries with a demand to stop supporting and supplying arms to the criminal regime of Ukraine," he told TASS. "The terrorist acts committed by the regime of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky against the civilian population of Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and other Russian border territories are criminal and put at risk the lives and safety of peaceful citizens. We call on you to take action and condemn these crimes and to stop supplying weapons that are being used against civilians."

The rally was organized by the Coordinating Council of Russian Expatriates in Cyprus in collaboration with the Cypriot branch of the International Russophile Movement. They decided to send an appeal to the offices of European and other Western countries in Cyprus with a demand to stop supporting and supplying arms to the Kiev terrorist regime, Filaniotis said.