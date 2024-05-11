Hezbollah drones attacked Iron Dome sites in north Israel

BEIRUT, May 12. /TASS/. Unmanned aerial vehicles attacked launch sites of the Iron Dome anti-missile system sites in the Beit Hillel district in north Israel, the Hezbollah militant group said on the Telegram channel.

"Islamic resistance teams used kamikaze drones twice to deliver strikes against Israeli military installations," the statement reads. "Furthermore, an enemy’s command and observation post was engaged," it adds.

The artillery base of the Israel Defense Forces in Khirbet Maar was early exposed to rocket and mortar shelling.