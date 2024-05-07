Four people killed in Israeli airstrikes near Gaza City

DUBAI, May 7. /TASS/. At least four people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes near Gaza City, Palestine’s WAFA news agency reported.

According to it, three people were killed in an attack on Al-Sabra neighborhood and one person died in a strike on the Ash-Shati refugee camp.

As reported earlier, at least 12 people were killed in Israeli attacks on residential buildings in Rafah in the south of Gaza.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.