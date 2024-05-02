Houthis attack six ships in Red, Arabian seas over week — Ansar Allah leader

DUBAI, May 2. /TASS/. Houthis of the Yemeni rebel Ansar Allah movement have attacked six ships in the Red and Arabian seas over the past week, said the movement's leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, whose speech was broadcast by the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel.

"We attacked six ships associated with the Israeli, US and UK enemies," al-Houthi said. He added that the total number of vessels attacked by Ansar Allah reached 107.

Following the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Ansar Allah movement said it would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships associated with Israel from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave was halted. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since last NovemberIn response to the Houthis’ actions, the US authorities announced the establishment of an international coalition and the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea. British and US forces started carrying out regular strikes on the rebels’ military targets across Yemen.