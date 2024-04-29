Blinken speaks in favor of immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip — Department of State

WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke in favor of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the negotiations with Arab officials, US Department of State Spokesman Matthew Miller said.

According to the spokesman, Blinken had a meeting with foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

"They discussed the importance of a sustained increase in humanitarian assistance to address the dire situation in Gaza. The Secretary reaffirm[ed the United States’ support for efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region, including through a pathway to a Palestinian state with security assurances for Israel. Secretary Blinken emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas. The Secretary also underscored the importance of regional coordination to prevent the conflict from spreading," Miller said in a written statement.

Blinken also talked to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman al Saud.

"The Secretary underscored the importance of sustaining the increase in humanitarian assistance to Gaza, reaching an immediate ceasefire in Gaza that secures the release of hostages, and preventing further spread of the conflict. The Secretary and the Crown Prince discussed ongoing efforts to achieve lasting regional peace and security, including through greater integration among countries in the region and enhanced bilateral cooperation between the United States and Saudi Arabia," the spokesman said.

The sides pointed out the "urgent need to reduce regional tensions, including a cessation of Houthi attacks undermining both freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and progress on the Yemen peace process."

Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia, the first point of his Middle Eastern tour, on April 29. He will then travel to Israel and Jordan, where he will discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip.