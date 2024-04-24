At least six Palestinians arrested in Israeli raids in West Bank

DUBAI, April 24. /TASS/. At least six Palestinians were arrested during raids carried out by Israeli forces in the West Bank, Al Jazeera reported.

According to it, three Palestinians were detained in the town of Yabad and two - in the Askar refugee camp east of Nablus. Another person was arrested in the town of Halhul, north of Hebron.

The TV channel reported that the raids are also being carried out in the towns of Azzun and Anata as well as in residential areas west and south of Jenin.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.