Israeli aviation strikes towns in Gaza Strip

DUBAI, April 20. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets have delivered strikes on the central and south parts of the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, air strikes hit the towns of Deir al Balah and Rafah. Currently, there is no information on any casualties.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.