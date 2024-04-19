Iran says drones downed over Isfahan launched from country's territory

DUBAI, April 19. /TASS/. The drones shot down by Iran's air defense systems over the city of Isfahan were launched from the country’s territory, a spokesman for Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace said on his X page.

When asked whether "these drones were launched from abroad or inside the country," Hossein Dalirian said: "The range [of these drones] is very short, undoubtedly from inside the country."

Commenting on the information that appeared in the US media about an Israeli attack on Iranian territory, he said: "It seems that the US media dreamed that Israel attacked Iran. A failed attack with a few quadcopters that were shot down cannot be considered a real attack anywhere in the world."

Earlier, ABC television reported, citing a US official, that Israel had launched a missile strike on a site in Iranian territory. CNN said, citing another US official, that the launch was an Israeli response to an Iranian attack on April 13.

Iranian media, for their part, reported that drones were spotted in the skies over Isfahan Province on Friday at around 3:00 a.m. local time (11:30 p.m. GMT on Thursday). According to Iranian media reports, three drones were downed by air defenses in the skies over the city of Isfahan. The Tasnim news agency, in turn, said that there were no missile attacks on Iranian territory. Iranian Army General Siyavush Mihandoust said that the loud sounds recorded in the Iranian city of Isfahan were "due to the work of [Isfahan's] air defenses on suspicious objects" and that no destruction or "accidents" were recorded in the city. For their part, the informed sources of Press TV said that Iran's cities, including Isfahan, had not been attacked by any foreign state.