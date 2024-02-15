Ukrainian army resorts to Avdeyevka reserve supply route

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has resorted to a reserve supply route in Avdeyevka near Donetsk and its units are retreating to better positions, Dmitry Likhovoy, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Tavria operational-strategic grouping of troops, said on Thursday.

"As for Avdeyevka proper where the frontline remains very dynamic and where our units are conducting a maneuver somewhere to retreat to better positions and somewhere to retake positions. The deliveries to Avdeyevka and the evacuation from it are difficult. A reserve logistical artery prepared in advance has been engaged," he said in a live broadcast on the Rada television channel.

Earlier, Ukraine’s newly-appointed Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky called the situation in Avdeyevka and Kupyansk directions very difficult and tense.

Overnight to February 14, Ukraine’s Strana media outlet quoted Ukrainian military publics as saying that the situation in Avdeyevka had deteriorated significantly for Ukrainian troops and that they might be cut off from supplies and reinforcements.