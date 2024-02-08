13 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on city of Gaza — TV

DUBAI, February 8. /TASS/. Thirteen Palestinians have been killed as a result of Israel’s airstrike on the city of Gaza, the Al Jazeera television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, these people were walking for water. Several more were wounded and taken to the Al Ahli Hospital.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.