Israeli army storms Ain Sultan, Aqabat Jaber refugee camps

DUBAI, February 6. /TASS/. The Israeli military has stormed the Ain Sultan and Aqabat Jaber refugee camps in the West Bank, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.

According to it, the actions of the Israeli forces triggered a gun battle with local resistance units. The Israel Defense Forces are also conducting raids on settlements near the cities of Nablus and Jenin.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.