UN chief condemns Ukraine’s attack on Lisichansk

UNITED NATIONS, February 5. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Ukraine’s shelling attack on Lisichansk and stressed the inadmissibility of attacks on civilians, Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the UN Secretary General, said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General condemns all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including the shelling of Lisichansk, which reportedly killed or injured a number of civilians. Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international humanitarian law, are unacceptable and must stop immediately," the statement said.

On February 3, Ukrainian troops attacked the city of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) with HIMARS rockets, which hit a bakery house killing 28 civilians, including one child. Ten people were rescued from under the rubble. LPR Emergencies Minister Alexey Poteleshchenko and two municipal lawmakers - Artyom Trostyansky and Ivan Zhushma - were among those killed.