US considering covert operation against Iran — news agency

NEW YORK, January 29. /TASS/. The United States is considering various options to respond to an attack on its base in the Middle East, including the possibility of a covert operation against Iran, Bloomberg reported.

According to the news agency, the attack, which claimed the lives of three US servicemen, "would force a stronger response" from Washington, which will exceed the scale of what it undertook after the beginning of the Middle East conflict.

Among the possible actions, the news agency mentions "a covert action that would see the US strike Iran." At the same time, Washington will not announce its participation in this campaign. According to Bloomberg, the US could also "could also target Iranian officials." Regardless of what Washington does, US President Joe Biden will have to make "one of the most consequential decisions of his presidency." The news agency said that this could lead to a direct confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

The White House press office earlier released a statement by Biden saying that on January 27, "three US service members were killed - and many wounded - during an unmanned aerial drone attack" on US forces "stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border." According to the US Central Command, 34 servicemen were injured, eight of whom were evacuated from the country.

Later, Jordanian Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaidin denied Biden's statement that US forces were attacked on the country’s territory. He said that Syria's Al-Tanf base, near the Jordanian border, was attacked.