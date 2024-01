UN, January 13. /TASS/. The flooding of tunnels in the Gaza Strip can be considered genocide, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya said on Friday.

"Such actions [as flooding of tunnels in Gaza] can be qualified as one of the elements of genocide, according to <...> the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.