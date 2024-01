DUBAI, January 9. /TASS/, The number of those injured in a fire at a cosmetics factory in Iran's Alborz province has risen to 53, the IRNA news agency said.

According to the news agency, all those hurt were taken to hospitals. Some of them are in critical condition.

The fire was caused by an explosion of a gaseous solution. The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. local time (12:00 p.m. GMT) in an industrial city in the southeast of the Alborz province.

The fire was localized.