Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills four, wounds nine — TV channel

DUBAI, December 4. /TASS/. At least four people were killed and nine were wounded in a strike by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) near Kamal Adwan hospital in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported.

In turn, Palestine’s WAFA news agency reported, citing sources, that women and children were among the victims of the latest Israeli strike. The sources say that at least 99 bodies of those killed have been taken to the hospital since Sunday morning.

It is also noted that more than 10,000 displaced Palestinians are seeking shelter at the hospital.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.