Israeli Air Force conducting strikes on southern Gaza — report

DUBAI, December 2. /TASS/. Israeli warplanes are conducting widespread bombing raids in the southern parts of the Gaza Strip, Al Mayadeen television reported.

According to the report, Israeli aircraft is engaged in "indiscriminate bombardment" of the town of Khan Yunis. The television channel also reports that the Israeli Navy is striking residential neighborhoods in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central part of the enclave.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking more than 200 hostages, including children, women and elderly people. Hamas has cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.