Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Over 13,000 die in Gaza Strip since beginning of hostilities – Gaza government

According to the enclave government, 5.5 thousand of them are children, 3.5 thousand are women

DUBAI, November 19. /TASS/. More than 13,000 residents of the Gaza Strip have been killed as a result of hostilities since October 7 when the Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the enclave’s government said on Sunday.

"The number of those killed has exceeded 13,000, of whom 5,500 are children and 3,500 are women. The number of victims among medical personnel - doctors, nurses, and paramedics - has reached 201, among civil defense representatives - 22, and among journalists - 60," it said in a statement posted on its Facebook account (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Apart from that, more than 30,000 people have been wounded. Women and children account for 75% More than 6,000 are reported missing.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 200 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

PalestineIsraelIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
Houthi spokesman says Israeli ship was hijacked in Red Sea
The representative of the rebel movement "Ansar Allah" Yahya Saria said that the ship was towed to the coast of Yemen
West paving way for shakeup at the top of Ukraine, says senior Russian diplomat
As Mikhail Buyakevich pointed out, proposals to fix the territorial status quo as soon as possible have been made "in the hope of either halting Russia’s special military operation or getting it to abandon its goals"
Russian specialists destroy over 4,000 explosive objects in Donbass in 80 days
A combined detachment of pyrotechnicians from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations examined 340 hectares of territory mechanically and 225 hectares manually
Houthi spokesman says Israeli ship was hijacked in Red Sea
The representative of the rebel movement "Ansar Allah" Yahya Saria said that the ship was towed to the coast of Yemen
Top Iranian diplomat points to vulnerability of US warships in Mediterranean Sea
Hossein Amir-Amirabdollahian said the US had not threatened that Iran could be hit if the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement launched an all-out assault on Israel
Many Ukrainian prisoners of war want to stay in Russia – ombudswoman
According to Daria Morozova, the reason for this is possible future criminal cases for surrender and return to the front
Biden-Xi meeting expected to improve bilateral relations — Chinese embassy
According to the Chinese diplomatic mission, Biden and Xi "instructed their teams to build on the understandings reached in Bali and to timely follow up on and implement the new vision agreed on at San Francisco"
Russian forces pummel Ukrainian army’s command centers over week — top brass
Russian forces repelled three Ukrainian army attacks in the Zaporozhye area, destroying more than 425 enemy troops over the past week, the ministry reported
Russian Interior Ministry puts ex-finance minister Aleksashenko on wanted list
"Sergey V. Aleksashenko is on the wanted list on the Criminal Code’s article," according to the base
Russian air defense systems destroy 31 Ukrainian drones in 24 hours
They also intercepted two projectiles from the HIMARS and Alder systems, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported
Netanyahu rejects possibility of handing control over Gaza to Abbas administration
"I do not think the current Palestinian Authority can take on responsibility for the Gaza Strip," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said
Tentative deal between US, Israel, Hamas would see pause in fighting, free hostages — WaPo
The release of hostages could begin in the next few days, the people told WaPo
Russian forces destroy 2 Ukrainian boats, some troops in Kherson Region
According to the operational services of the region, formations of the Dnepr group of troops also destroyed a twin enemy anti-aircraft gun within 24 hours
Press review: Israeli war crimes to go unrecognized and EU dashes Ukraine's weapons hopes
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 15th
US strategy in Ukraine, Middle East means progress — Biden for WP
"We must never forget the lesson learned time and again throughout our history: Out of great tragedy and upheaval, enormous progress can come," he maintained
Bogota reports elimination of Colombian mercenaries fighting on Kiev’s side in Ukraine
It is noted that the repatriation of their bodies is currently underway
Ship seized by Houthi in Gulf of Aden is not Israeli, now Israelis among crew – IDF
According to the Israel Defense Forces, this is a very serious global event
Russian army inflicts fire strikes on 5 brigades of Ukrainian army in Kupyansk direction
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian military also defeated enemy personnel and equipment
Russian artillery destroys up to platoon of Ukrainian soldiers near Krasny Liman – officer
One of the officers of the Center group unit reported that recently a howitzer crew with a direct hit destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle camouflaged in the forest, which was discovered by scouts
Russia's victory in Ukraine to make NATO more vulnerable, organization’s chief says
Jens Stoltenberg claimed that military support for Ukraine should bring a long-term and just resolution to the crisis closer
Palestinian issue has only two-state solution — Erdogan
The Turkish leader was speaking about the recognition of the sovereignty of the State of Israel and Palestine, with the latter having East Jerusalem as its capital
Air defense forces thwart drone attack targeting Moscow, says mayor
"There were no casualties or damage," Sergey Sobyanin said
Zelensky signs two executive orders imposing more sanctions on Russians
The list of personal restrictions includes the heads of the LPR and Crimea Leonid Pasechnik and Sergei Aksenov
Two warships of Russia’s Pacific Fleet call at Indian port
The parking was planned until November 20
Slovakia not to back sanctions against Russia’s nuclear fuel – foreign minister
This is a red line for the largest party in the government coalition, Direction - Social Democracy, said the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic, Juraj Blanar
Russian army defeats assault groups of 3 brigades of Ukrainian army near Krasny Liman
The losses of the Ukrainian troops amounted to up to 200 military personnel, said the head of the press center of the Center group, Alexander Savchuk
Russian armed forces repel attack of Azov brigade in Krasny Liman direction
The total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to 30 military personnel, the Russian Ministry of Defense said
Russia determined to cooperate with all those who share its values — Putin
"Preserving the identity of peoples and equal rights and opportunities for all states is the guarantee of successful development of humanity," the Russian leader stressed
Zelensky signals troops may retreat without Western support
According to the Ukrainian president, the shift in focus in the wake of the latest escalation in the Middle East has slowed deliveries of 155-mm shells to Kiev
Russia’s, China’s veto on US’ draft resolution on Gaza saves world from shameful scenario
It has to be borne in mind that this institution is an important factor encouraging members of the Security Council to search for balanced solutions, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Outdated F-16 incapable against Russian Su-35
According to the Ukrainian Air Force spokesman, the old modifications are good against drones
Turkey to do its best to hold Israel accountable for ‘crimes in Gaza’
The Republic intends to take these actions “even if everyone else leaves Israel’s crimes unattended,” the Turkish president noted
Israeli bombing kills more than 30 people in central Gaza overnight - TV
All the dead were victims of Israeli strikes on residential buildings located in the central part of the enclave
Ukrainian army losses 145 troops in South Donetsk direction in 24 hours
The Ukrainian army also lost two vehicles and a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported
Medvedev says US was interested in exporting Afghan heroin to Russia
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that the Taliban movement has done more to combat drugs in one year than the coalition led by the United States has done in 20 years
Abbas to visit Russia when Palestine deems time is right — diplomat
Mikhail Bogdanov added that Palestine Liberation Organization is "a legal entity under international law"
Russia has no plans to 'shut window to Europe' despite occasional 'drafts' — Putin
The Russian president expressed his bewilderment as to "how one can ban Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich, Glinka" - what happens in the West
Ukrainian army loses up to 20 servicemen in Kherson direction – Russia’s Defense Ministry
The Ukrainian army lost 2 vehicles, an Msta-B howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, the department said
Putin presented with Portuguese phrasebook ahead of G20 summit in Brazil
The summit is expected to take place next fall
Turkey may opt for other solutions in Gaza if diplomatic efforts fail — minister
According to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Ankara uses diplomatic means to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip
Russia to view F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine as threat in nuclear sphere — Lavrov
"During combat operations, our military will not be clearing out whether or not each particular jet of this class is equipped to carry nuclear weapons," the minister added
Trump says Biden looked lost at APEC summit in San Francisco
The leaders of China and the United States met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Meeting that was held on November 15-17
Israeli army moving into eastern Gaza as second stage of operation — minister
IDF hits hard the militias affiliated with the radical Palestinian organization Hamas
Russia says its troops repel three Ukrainian attacks near Krasny Liman
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the enemy lost up to 200 troops per day
No deal to release Gaza hostages yet, White House says
"We have not reached a deal yet, but we continue to work hard to get to a deal," US National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said
Disney suspends advertising on X over Musk’s statement on Jewish people
According to The Hollywood Reporter magazine, the refusal of Disney and Apple to cooperate is especially alarming to the management of the social network, since these companies are among its largest advertisers
Czech diplomat summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry on November 17
Jiri Cistecky was handed a protest against Prague’s sanctions targeting a Russian state-run company
Russian army hits ammunition depots of Ukrainian army in Kirovograd and Kiev regions
The Russian Armed Forces also destroyed a fuel storage facility for enemy aircraft at the Kanatovo airfield, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported
Israel retaliating missile launches from Lebanon
Two shell launches were recorded in the areas of Margaliot and Kfar Giladi, the press service of the Israeli Defense Forces reported
Miss Universe finals kick off in El Salvador
Margarita Golubeva, a resident of St. Petersburg, who was crowned Miss Russia 2023, represents Russia
Conflict in Ukraine hits Europe harder than Russia — Chinese expert
Another important change in the world, Huang Renwei said, concerns the fact that Russia has employed systems for transmitting financial information alternative to SWIFT
Russia’s top brass to get first Su-57 fifth-generation fighter in December
The deliveries of Su-57 fighters with the second-stage engine are set to begin in 2022
Russian army hits troops of four brigades of Ukrainian army in Zaporozhye direction
The losses of the Ukrainian army amounted to more than 100 military personnel, noted the Russian Ministry of Defense
Russia to give military-technical response if F-16 jets appear over Ukraine — Lavrov
Russia had presented "a very serious demarche" within the framework of the UN Security Council panel "nuclear five" in connection with the possibility of F-16 aircraft being prepared for transfer to Ukraine to carry nuclear weapons
Israel should be checked for having nuclear weapons – Erdogan
This must be done “before it’s too late,” the Turkish President added
No safety zones in Gaza Strip, says Russian envoy to UN
"[Israel’s] deliberate strikes on civilian facilities are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law," Vasily Nebenzya pointed out
Israel to get rid of Netanyahu over his decision on Gaza operation, says Erdogan
The Turkish President noted that now 60-70% of the residents of the Jewish state are against the Israeli Prime Minister
Israeli ambassador's statement about evacuation of Russians from Gaza shocking — MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that Russia would continue to work in close coordination with all parties involved to evacuate Russian citizens from Gaza
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TASS outlines domestic electronic warfare systems
Economic collapse threatened Russia after start of sanctions, but it was averted - Kremlin
It was necessary to mobilize all resources and internal forces, Dmitry Peskov said
Putin has information to talk about West’s ongoing sabotage against Russia
According to Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian President "has grounds to say so"
Pashinyan says some steps by Azerbaijan look like preparations for more hostilities
The Prime Minister of Armenia called it suspicious that at the official level the republic began to be called Western Azerbaijan
Ukrainian military pilot defects to Russia — organizer
According to Alexey Voyevoda, a Ka-52 helicopter pilot, who organized the flight, he is consulting with the Federal Security Service
Erdogan set to launch 'global initiative' on Gaza — newspaper
According to the report, the Turkish leader urged a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible and efforts to put an end to the crimes being committed by Israel in the Palestinian enclave
Special flight brings 120 more Russians from Gaza to Moscow
So far, 408 Russian citizens have returned homeland, and another 136 people are currently in Egypt waiting to be flown home
World needs to mobilize for support of Gaza – Erdogan
According to the Turkish president, "now only Egypt is showing some courage"
Lavrov should attend OSCE Ministerial Meeting in Skopje, says Austrian foreign minister
"I feel it is right to invite the Russian foreign minister. This organization is needed for the future," Alexander Schallenberg said
West duplicitous regarding Ukraine’s bombardments of Donetsk — DPR leader
Denis Pushilin pointed to the absence of logic from the position of some "Western satellites"
Russia says Ukraine lost up to 180 troops, Bradley fighting vehicle near Donetsk
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the total enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 180 military personnel, a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, 3 pickup trucks, and an Msta-B howitzer
WADA threatens to blacklist foreign athletes for taking part in World Friendship Games
"The possible participation in this competition of those who are parties to the WADA code, may have certain consequences," WADA President Witold Banka said
Lavrov says EU’s terms for Serbian membership seen as ‘geopolitical exercise’
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that Belgrade was offered to abandon Kosovo and support anti-Russian sanctions
US support for Ukraine is 'nearing inevitable end,' Medvedev says
Dmitry Medvedev forecasts that this is exactly what will happen to Ukraine
Russian government approves rules of compensations to foreign holdings
The decree refers to rights of foreign holdings to entities categorized in Russia as economically significant
Russia to thrive over next decade as West hangs on to dominance for dear life — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, "the West will claw and scratch in an effort to hold onto its waning dominance"
Air defense forces destroy Ukrainian drone outside Moscow — Russian Defense Ministry
Air defense forces on duty destroyed an UAV over the Bogorodskoye municipality outside Moscow," the ministry said in a report
Russian army repels 6 attacks in Donetsk area, Ukrainian army loses more than 240 troops
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the enemy also lost a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two vehicles and an Msta-B howitzer
Israeli cargo ship Galaxy Leader seized by Houthi in Gulf of Aden – TV
Al Hadath TV channel reported this with reference to sources
Russia holding out, showing good results on front line — Le Monde
"Regarding economics, the catastrophe expected by Western experts, did not materialize," Le Monde said
France extradites ex-Moscow Region Finance Minister Kuznetsov to Russia
According to investigators, Alexei Kuznetsov and his accomplices inflicted damage on the Moscow Region government to the tune of over 14 bln rubles
UAV attacks US military base in northern Iraq
The UAV, according to supporters of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, hit its intended target
Over 30 football fans from Wales detained in Yerevan
The qualifier played by Wales and Armenia ended in a 1-1 draw
Press review: Biden, Xi bury the hatchet and UNSC passes resolution on humanitarian pauses
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 17th
Russia’s UN envoy says West’s approach to Ukrainian children exposes its double standards
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry described the US State Department's report titled "The Kremlin's war against Ukrainian children" as an outright lie
Battlegroup Center neutralizes over 20 artillery units of Ukraine in Krasny Liman area
The group’s bomber aircraft also struck two command and observation posts of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Serebryanskoye forestry
West to continue to look for options of putting pressure on Russia — Kremlin spokesman
When speaking about the impact of sanctions on Russia, Dmitry Peskov cited a Russian saying, "Unless thunder strikes, a man will not cross himself"
Almost 200 people killed in Israeli strike on school in Gaza – TV
The educational institution is under the control of the UN Agency for Relief and Work for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, Al Jazeera noted
New US aid for Ukraine risks slipping to mid-December — Bloomberg
With the battlefield settling into a stalemate support for Ukraine "is showing cracks," Bloomberg noted
PREVIEW: Argentina goes to vote in run-off presidential election on Sunday
Economy Minister Sergio Massa, leading the Peronists, is facing libertarian rival Javier Milei at the Argentine Sunday election runoff
Russia outpaces Germany by purchasing power parity — Putin
The Russian president cited the United Kingdom as an example, speaking about changing trends in global development
Nicaraguan beauty crowned Miss Universe in El Salvador
Thailand’s Anntonia Porsild, 27, was crowned first runner-up at the beauty contest
Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza can no longer function, WHO chief says, urging evacuation
According to the United Nations health agency, 291 patients and 25 health workers remained inside the hospital
Moscow Hacking Week to take place in Moscow
The event will last until November 26
Top Russian, Iranian diplomats discuss situation in Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone
Sergey Lavrov and Hossein Amir Abdollahian also discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts and several other current issues on the bilateral and international agenda of mutual interest
Biden says ceasefire in Middle East would cause more Hamas attacks — WP
According to the US leader, "an outcome that leaves Hamas in control of Gaza would once more perpetuate its hate and deny Palestinian civilians the chance to build something better for themselves"
Evacuated Russian woman recounts bombing near Rafah crossing
"It’s very scary and dangerous out there. We saw a bomb flying and hitting a house as we sat [at the border crossing]. Ordinary people, just like you and me, are getting killed - families, children, grandparents," she said
Starship appears to have exploded – SpaceX
According to the company, this happened a few minutes after the start of Starship
Czech Republic asks EU to extend preferential imports of NLMK products
It is reported that the Czech Republic is unable to find an alternative for NLMK products
First Sarmat ICBMs regiment to go on combat duty in December 2023 - source
Simultaneously with the deployment of the Sarmatov regiment, development tests of the missile will continue
Foreign mercenaries terminate contracts with Ukrainian army on seeing fierce fight – CNN
According to the TV channel, Ukraine is now facing problems associated with replenishing the ranks of military personnel
Diplomat slams Western accusations of Russia-DPRK military cooperation as groundless
According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, no one gave Washington and Tokyo investigative powers
Finnish border guards use gas against people at border with Russia – report
According to the Yle TV and radio channel, one person was injured
