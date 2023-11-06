At least eight people killed in Israel’s strikes on hospitals in Gaza — health ministry

CAIRO, November 6. /TASS/. At least eight people were killed as a result of Israel’s strikes on hospitals in the central part of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday.

It wrote on its Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist) that four people were killed in an ophthalmological clinical and four more in Al-Rantisi children’s hospital.

The ministry said earlier that Israeli fighter jets had hit Gaza’s only mental and ophthalmological hospitals in central Gaza, severing damaging the buildings.

The ministry said that 16 hospitals have stopped operation in the Gaza Strip due to shelling attacks and fuel shortages.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory, killing many Israelis living in the settlements near the border and abducting more than 200 people, including children, women and the elderly. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.