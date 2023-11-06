Death toll in Gaza exceeds 10,000 since October 7 – TV

CAIRO, November 6. /TASS/. The number of those killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7 when another round of escalation began in the Middle East has reached 10,022, the Al Jazeera television channel said on Sunday, citing the Palestinian health ministry.

According to the ministry, at least 4,104 of those killed are children.

The ministry stressed that the enclave’s public health system is unable to help those who need medical assistance and called for "establishing a humanitarian corridor to bring medical products and fuel to Gaza and evacuate the wounded."

ensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory, killing many Israelis living in the settlements near the border and abducting more than 200 people, including children, women and the elderly. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said earlier that his country’s ground troops were expanding operations in the Gaza Strip.