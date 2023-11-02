Blinken to visit Israel, Jordan, Japan, South Korea and India on November 2-10

WASHINGTON, November 2. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel, Jordan, Japan, South Korea and India on November 2-10, the Department of State said in a statement.

According to the document, in Tel Aviv, Blinken will state the US’ support of Israel’s right for self-defense against terrorism and will discuss Washington’s efforts on ensuring the security of US citizens, liberation of hostages and increase of humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip. In Jordan, Blinken will discuss the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as perspectives for a peace settlement in the Middle East.

In Tokyo, Blinken will take part in a G7 Ministerial meeting and will hold bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa. In Seoul, he will meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol and Foreign Minister Park Jin. After that, Blinken will depart to New Delhi, where, joined by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, he will discuss the situation in the Indo-Pacific Region with Indian counterparts in a "2+2" format.