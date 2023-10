UN, October 22. /TASS/. The United States has submitted with the United Nations Security Council a draft resolution on the Middle East settlement, a source in the global organization told TASS.

According to the wording of the document obtained by TASS, the US draft resolution does not stipulate a call for the ceasefire. There are provisions in the document condemning the Hamas attack, urging the release of hostages and supporting Israel's right to defend itself.