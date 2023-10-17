Security Council Secretaries of Central Asia, India discuss counterterrorism efforts

ASTANA, October 17. /TASS/. Participants at the second meeting of Security Council Secretaries of Central Asian countries and India held in the Kazakh capital discussed how to counter terrorism and extremism, as well as the situation in Afghanistan, the press service of the Kazakh President reported.

"During the event, a thorough exchange of views was held on topical issues of international and regional security, including the development of cooperation in such areas as countering terrorism and extremism, illicit trafficking of weapons and drugs, transnational organized crime, as well as ensuring water, environmental and information security. The parties discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and its impact on security and stability in the region," the statement said.

In turn, Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov informed his colleagues about the position of the Republic on current issues of international and regional security, and made a number of proposals to build camaraderie within the framework of the dialogue Central Asia - India. "The Kazakh side also shed light on our country’s potential and prospects for international cooperation in the transportation, logistics and aerospace industries," the press service said.