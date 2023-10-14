Russia can play crucial role in Middle East settlement — Hamas official

BEIRUT, October 15. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas believes that Russia is capable of playing a key role to put an end to the military escalation in the Middle East, which was triggered by Israeli aggression, Ali Baraka, head of Hamas National Relations Abroad, told TASS.

"The Hamas movement has a high level of trust in Russia and its President Vladimir Putin, so we will welcome Russian mediation in resolving the conflict," he said. "We are interested in ending the civilians’ suffering, caused by Israel’s bombing and brutal blockade of the Gaza Strip, as soon as possible."

The senior Hamas official said that the movement’s leadership was in constant contact with Moscow.

"We are ready for possible meetings with Russian diplomats in one of the Arab countries and we welcome their efforts," he said.

According to the Hamas representative, the Palestinians highly appreciate Putin’s stance.

"We follow the Russian leader’s statements in which he assesses regional developments," Baraka said. "We view Russia as a power that stands up for international law and seeks justice for the oppressed."

He said that "for the Palestinians, Russia’s voice in their defense and Moscow’s demands to stop aggression, lift the blockade on the Gaza Strip and resume humanitarian aid deliveries are crucial.".