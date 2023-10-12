At least 25 killed when Israeli bomb hits house in Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza — TV

CAIRO, October 13. /TASS/. At least 25 people were killed when an Israeli bomb hit a house in the Jabalia camp, offering accomodation to internally displaced Gaza residents in the north of the exclave, Al Jazeera reported.

Dozens of people were wounded in the attack, the channel said.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel declared a state of readiness for war, announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. Over 1,500 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,200 have suffered wounds; in Israel, the death toll stands at about 1,500 and almost 4,000 people have been wounded.