Israeli forces shelling Lebanese territory — Al Wataniya news agency

BEIRUT, October 9. /TASS/. The Israeli army opened artillery fire on Lebanese territory after reports that two saboteurs had infiltrated the border from the south of Lebanon, the Al Wataniya national news agency reported.

According to its data, Israeli forces are shelling the western sector of southern Lebanon near the joint border, as explosions from falling shells have been reported in the area.

Earlier, the Israeli army said the military eliminated the armed men who had infiltrated into the country across the border with Lebanon. Israeli Air Force helicopters are now pounding the area from where the unidentified militants arrived.