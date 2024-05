DONETSK, May 7. /TASS/. Four single-family houses were damaged in Donetsk as a result of a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops, the city’s mayor, Alexey Kulemzin, said.

"As a result of a shelling attack by Ukrainian Nazis, four single-family houses, several auxiliary structures and fences received damage," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said earlier that five civilians were wounded in Ukraine’s attacks in the republic during the day.