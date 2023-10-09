Isralian casualties up to 2,506

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. /TASS/. No fewer than 2,506 Israeli citizens were affected by the Hamas attack, Israel’s Health Ministry has said.

According to the ministry, 353 of the injured are in serious condition and another 486 suffered moderate injuries.

Kan Radio reported earlier that at least 800 Israeli citizens had been killed and another 2,400 injured in the escalating conflict.

Israel came under missile attack from the Gaza Strip on the morning of October 7. Simultaneously, several groups of Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement infiltrated the Jewish state, engaging in fighting with Israeli forces. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war and launched retaliatory actions dubbed Operation Iron Swords. Hamas Politburo Head Ismail Haniyeh described the Palestinian operation as a response to aggressive actions by the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant authorized the callup of IDF reservists and ordered that "the special security situation" be expanded nationwide.