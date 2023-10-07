Israeli army's names operation in Gaza ‘Iron Swords’

TEL AVIV, October 7. /TASS/. The military operation of the Israel Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip in response to the massive rocket fire launched on Saturday from the Palestinian side is now called "Iron Swords," the army press service reported.

"An Israeli Defense Forces official has released the name of the operation: ‘Iron Swords,’" the statement said.

The Israeli army has launched attacks on the Gaza Strip after massive rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, the army press service reported earlier on Saturday.

At least 6 people were killed and more than 200 others were injured as a result of rocket attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to The Times of Israel newspaper. The militant wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas issued a statement that during the operation in Israel it captured about 35 Israeli soldiers and settlers. The operation initiated by Palestinian radicals in Israeli territory next to the Gaza Strip is a response to Israel's aggressive activities against one of Islam's holiest sites, the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City, Chief of Hamas's Political Bureau Hamas Politburo Ismail Haniyeh said.