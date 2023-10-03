India demands that Canada recalls some 40 diplomats

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. India demands that about 40 Canadian diplomats return to their country of origin before October 10, the Financial Times reports citing its sources.

According to the report, New Delhi threatened to strip Canadian diplomats from the list that will stay in India past this date of their diplomatic immunity.

The Canadian Foreign Ministry and the government of India refused to comment to FT’s inquiries.

Relations between Canada and India escalated after Ottawa decided to expel a senior Indian diplomat on September 18 over speculations of Indian intelligence’s involvement in assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the leader of the Sikh community. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly warned that Canada will not tolerate any interference in its affairs.

After that, the Indian Foreign Ministry summoned Canadian Ambassador Cameron MacKay and announced a reciprocal move. The Foreign ministry believes that Canadian politicians openly sympathize with Khalistan terrorists and extremists, calling it deeply concerning. The Indian Embassy in Ottawa suspended the provision of visas. Indian citizens were recommended to refrain from travelling to Canada.