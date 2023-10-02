Meeting of EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held on December 1 – top European diplomat

BRUSSELS, October 2. /TASS/. The next meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council will be held on December 1, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter).

"Always glad to meet with Prime Minister @Denys_Shmyhal, even more so in Kyiv. Important discussion, together with [Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration] @StefanishynaO, on Ukraine’s EU accession path ahead of the upcoming enlargement report. We agreed to hold the next EU-Ukraine Association Council on 1 December," he wrote.

Borrell is in Kiev within the framework of the Monday meeting between top European diplomats. No practical decisions have been voiced following the session in which 23 out of 27 EU foreign ministers participated. Poland, Hungary, Latvia and Sweden were represented by deputies and senior diplomats.