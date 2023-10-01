Biden hopes Congress will allocate extra funding for Kiev

WASHINGTON, October 1. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden expressed hope amid signing the bill to extend the funding of the country's federal government for 45 days that Congress would allocate extra financing to support Ukraine during a separate voting.

"There is no Ukrainian funding in this agreement," the President said. "I hope my friends on the other side keep their word about support for Ukraine. They said they're going to support Ukraine in the separate vote," Biden told reporters.

"We cannot, under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted. I fully expect the speaker [Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy] to keep his commitment to secure the passage and support needed to help Ukraine," Biden added.