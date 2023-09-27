Pyongyang to deport American soldier who crossed border illegally

SEOUL, September 27. /TASS/. North Korean authorities have decided to expel US Army Private Travis King, who crossed illegally into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in the summer, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"The relevant organ of the DPRK decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the US Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK, under the law of the Republic," the news agency said, adding that the investigation into the incident had been completed.

According to KCNA, the soldier confessed that he had illegally intruded into North Korea in the Panmunjom joint security area on July 18. He said that his action had been triggered by his aversion to "inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US army." According to the US serviceman, he "was disillusioned about the unequal US society."

On July 18, the US Department of Defense confirmed that King had crossed the demarcation line from the South Korean side of his own volition and was taken into custody in the DPRK. It was reported that he was supposed to be delivered to the United States from South Korea to face disciplinary measures.

Earlier, KCNA reported on King’s intention to seek refuge in North Korea or another country. Previously, the news agency published the findings of the preliminary investigation, where King had complained of discrimination and harassment within the US armed forces.