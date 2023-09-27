Iraqi wedding fire death toll up to 450

CAIRO, September 27. /TASS/. The number of fatalities and casualties in a fire in Iraq's northern Nineveh Province has risen to 450, the Iraqi Red Crescent Society said on its X (formerly Twitter) page.

"The number of fatalities and casualties in a fire in a hall where a wedding was held has risen to 450. The tragedy occurred in the city of Al-Hamdaniya (also known as Bakhdida - TASS), located east of [the administrative center of the province of] Mosul," the agency said in a statement. Rescuers did not give exact data on the number of fatalities and casualties.

Earlier, Al Arabiya TV reported that the death toll from the fire had risen to 120, with another 200 people injured. According to the Civil Defense, the fire was probably caused by the use of fireworks during the wedding. It is also noted that the hall where the gala was held did not meet fire safety requirements. The Iraqi Health Ministry has not yet updated the death and injury toll: according to the latest official figures, 100 people were killed in the tragedy and another 150 were injured.