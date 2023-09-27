{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Washington’s ‘reckless hysteria’ made 2023 a dangerous year — North Korea’s envoy to UN

Washington and Seoul have been pursuing a policy of confrontation since the beginning of the year, and their officials publicly declare the "end of the regime" and the "occupation of Pyongyang," Kim Song said

NEW YORK, September 27. /TASS/. The "reckless hysteria" of the United States and its allies turned the year 2023 into an extremely dangerous period, North Korea’s envoy to the United Nations told the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Owing to the reckless and continued hysteria of nuclear showdown on the part of the US and its following forces, the year 2023 has been recorded as an extremely dangerous year that the military security situation in and around the Korean peninsula was driven closer to the brink of a nuclear war," said Kim Song, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the United Nations.

In his words, Washington and Seoul have been engaging in the policy of confrontation since the start of the year, with their officials making public remarks about the "end of the regime" and "occupation of Pyongyang." The North Korean envoy also mentioned a number of military exercises in the region, including those held near North Korea’s border.

In April, South Korea and the United States have agreed to set up the so-called Nuclear Consultative Group, tasked with the planning, operation and execution of preemptive nuclear strike against the DPRK, the diplomat continued.

"The US is now moving on to the practical stage of realizing its sinister intention to provoke a nuclear war by frequently dispatching strategic nuclear submarines and strategic nuclear bombers carrying nuclear weapons in and around the Korean peninsula for the first time in decades," Kim Song said.

The diplomat went on to say that the United States turned South Korea into its "military colony."

He described the South Korean government’s current moves as "a sycophantic and humiliating policy of depending on outside forces" and warned about "imminent danger of nuclear war breakout."

Under these circumstances, North Korea "is urgently required to further accelerate the build-up of its self-defense capabilities to defend itself impregnably."

"It is only too natural that the more the reckless military moves and provocations of the hostile forces are intensified threatening the sovereignty and security interests of our state, the more our endeavors to enhance national defense capabilities would increase in direct proportion," the diplomat added.

Tags
North KoreaUnited States
Taiwan records approach of 32 Chinese aircraft, 8 ships
"Taiwan’s Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities," the statement said
Read more
CIA thinks Scholz was aware of US plans to blow up Nord Streams — Hersh
The jourmalist explained that this was about German chancellor’s visit to Washington on February 7, 2022, when Biden in his speech threatened to "bring an end to" the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should Russia launch its special military operation in Ukraine
Read more
France withdrawing troops, recalling diplomats from Niger on humiliating terms — Le Pen
The leader of the National Rally faction in the lower house of France’s parliament said that it was a serious fiasco for French diplomacy
Read more
Russian ambassador describes resignation of Canada’s parliament speaker as expected
Oleg Stepanov made the comment after Anthony Rota announced on Tuesday that he was quitting as speaker of the lower house of the Canadian legislature
Read more
Kiev regime resorting to ISIS-style methods to recruit children — senior Russian lawmaker
Anna Kuznetsova pointed out that underage ones are forced into sending photographs with the coordinates of Russian troops, which the Ukrainian army then uses to "adjust artillery strikes or carry out acts of sabotage within Russia"
Read more
Transnistrian experts say missile fragments that fell in Moldova belonged to S-300 system
According to Transnistria’s Interior Ministry, missile fragments were found in his vegetable garden by a resident of the village of Chitcani
Read more
Ukraine to either surrender on Moscow’s terms or cease to exist — top Russian lawmaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, the outcome also includes economic problems in Europe and the US, as well as a lack of manpower for the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
North Korea’s envoy to UN says days of NATO-type military alliances numbered
Kim Song said that the United States is imposing inter-camp confrontation on other countries, creating deep divisions and conflicts between countries
Read more
Kiev troops shell Donetsk four times in about half an hour
The target of the shelling was the Kiev and Kirov districts of Donetsk
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about missile attack on Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol
The city’s residents are strongly advised not to visit downtown Sevastopol, where firefighting efforts continue
Read more
Putin to discuss development of Kaliningrad Region with government
The event will be held via a video linkup
Read more
Iran positive about creation of railway route via Karabakh region — Erdogan
The Turkish leader added that "ensuring direct connections between Nakhichevan and other regions of Azerbaijan through roads and railways is a priority for Ankara and Baku and will strengthen their relations"
Read more
Washington’s ‘reckless hysteria’ made 2023 a dangerous year — North Korea’s envoy to UN
Washington and Seoul have been pursuing a policy of confrontation since the beginning of the year, and their officials publicly declare the "end of the regime" and the "occupation of Pyongyang," Kim Song said
Read more
Taiwan records approach of 32 Chinese aircraft, 8 ships
"Taiwan’s Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities," the statement said
Read more
Russian forces eliminate most Ukrainian drones, measures to reduce attacks taken — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov replied to a question as to whether the Kremlin was concerned that the intensity of attacks on energy infrastructure would intensify with the onset of cold weather
Read more
Hainan authorities may launch direct flights between Moscow and Sanya
Local hotels are putting up signs and markers in Russian and are preparing their staff to receive Russian-speaking tourists
Read more
US had to sabotage Nord Stream to keep its influence in Europe – Russian diplomat
According to Vasily Nebenzi, more and more evidence is emerging in the expert community that Washington was behind the Nord Stream explosions
Read more
South Korea has no right to intervene in Moscow-Pyongyang relations — diplomat
South Korea is a de facto "military colony" of the United States, North Korea's representative to the United Nations said at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly
Read more
Russian air defenses shot down drone approaching Belgorod, governor says
According to preliminary data, there have been no casualties or damage
Read more
Explosion at gas station in Karabakh claims at least 125 lives
The large number of casualties occurred because people were lining up at the gas station to refuel their cars and flee Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia amid an acute shortage of fuel
Read more
Iraqi wedding fire death toll climbs to 120
According to the country’s civil defense authorities, the blaze was possibly started by the use of fireworks
Read more
Attempts to hush up Nord Stream inquiry are doomed to fail – Russia’s envoy to UN
According to Vasily Nebenzi, the tactics of Western countries are to delay the investigation of sabotage
Read more
Russia running out of options except to engage in head-on clash with NATO — Medvedev
Russian Security Council deputy chairman listed several events that make a direct clash between Russia and NATO more likely, including deliveries of US-made Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Read more
AfG leader sheds light on why Nord Streams were sabotaged
"The life line of German industry has been cut. The AfG faction in the Bundestag calls for an investigation and punishment for all those responsible. Nord Stream must be repaired, opened and secured," Tino Chrupalla said
Read more
Azerbaijan 'forced' to conduct operation in Karabakh — Erdogan
"This Azerbaijani victory has opened the door for full-fledged normalization in the region. I am convinced that we must capitalize on this opportunity," the Turkish leader underlined
Read more
Russia eliminates over 17,000 Ukrainian soldiers in special op this month — Shoigu
According to the defense chief, the Ukrainians have sustained heavy military losses along the entire line of engagement amid an effective fire defeat
Read more
Russian forces entrench themselves near Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Berkhovka — DPR head
According to Denis Pushilin, the actions of the Russian forces on this section of the line of engagement came as a surprise to the Ukrainian units
Read more
Majority of Russians think foreign agents are traitors to Motherland — poll
The survey also showed that if a media of interest to respondents is declared a foreign agent, more than a third (40%) will reconsider their attitude to it
Read more
Brazil speaks in favor of publishing Nord Stream inquiry findings
"At the same time, we believe that the seriousness of this episode and its clear threat to international peace and security necessitate a transparent and timely publication at least of preliminary findings of these inquiries," the Brazilian diplomat added
Read more
Russian deputy foreign minister discusses Ukraine with UN offial
Sergey Vershinin drew attention to outrageous cases of violations, committed by Ukraine with regard to children, primarily on the territory of Russia’s new regions
Read more
UNSC needs to adopt statement on Nord Stream to prevent such acts — diplomat
"We count on the support of all those who realize that otherwise any country can fall victim to such an attack from a State intoxicated by a sense of impunity," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Death toll in Iraqi wedding fire rises to 100
Another 150 were injured
Read more
US to build defense sector partnership with Ukraine in coming months — Pentagon
US Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said on Tuesday that the United States was set to create joint production of certain types of military equipment on the territory of Ukraine
Read more
Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief plans to visit Japan in November
This is the first visit of its kind in 18 years
Read more
Russia urges UN to react to Ukraine’s numerous human right abuses
Ilya Barmin drew attention to Ukraine’s "laws on total Ukrainization, which affected education, science, culture, mass media, radio and television"
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russian defense chief reveals Ukraine's military losses over past month
Sergey Shoigu announced plans to improve the combat capabilities of the country’s airborne troops as well as the Eastern and Southern military districts
Read more
Missile that fell down in Transnistria not tracked by Moldovan defense ministry
"The incident proves the relevance of the peacekeeping operation mechanisms", Transnistria’s President Vadim Krasnoselsky said
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about destruction of Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines
Construction on Nord Stream 2 began in 2018, but was interrupted due to sanctions imposed on the project by the Trump administration, and the gas pipeline was built by December 2021
Read more
Blinken tells Aliyev to guarantee security to Nagorno-Karabakh residents
Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that Blinken emphasized "the need for Azerbaijan to refrain from further hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and provide unhindered humanitarian access"
Read more
Hainan presents new yuan-denominated bonds issue worth $695 mln in Hong Kong
According to Hainan Daily, the presentation of the bonds was successful
Read more
Putin, Raisi discuss smoothly integrating Iran into BRICS — Kremlin
The country will become official member of the organization effective January 1, 2024
Read more
Astana and Moscow implement 40 large projects worth $16.6 bln — Ministry of Industry
According to Dinara Shcheglova, Russia and Kazakhstan are also working together on 50 projects that will create over 3,500 jobs
Read more
Cosmonauts, astronauts to return to Earth after longest mission in ISS history
The spacecraft is expected to undock from the Prichal module of the ISS at 10:55 a.m. Moscow time on Wednesday and begin an autonomous flight
Read more
West promotes absurd versions of Nord Stream sabotage — Russia’s envoy to UN
Each of them denies Washington's involvement in this crime, Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Mexico buys 30 Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft from Russia — ambassador
According to the Ministry of Economy of Mexico, in 2014 the volume of trade between Mexico and Russia amounted to $1.78 billion
Read more
No prospects for resolving Ukrainian crisis so far — top Russian security official
"Ukraine will not be allowed to go for a peace agreement and will continue to be used as a tool against Russia," Nikolay Patrushev said
Read more
Western weapons used by Ukraine prove ineffective — top Russian security official
"As for the Western weapons that have been supplied to the Kiev regime, they have turned out to be ineffective against Russian weapons and Ukraine keeps on losing them on the battlefield," Nikolay Patrushev noted
Read more
Russian authorities budget around $54.05 mln for AI development in 2024 — PM
Mikhail Mishustin noted that the Russian artificial intelligence market grew by 18% in 2022 alone, reaching almost 650 bln rubles ($6.74 bln)
Read more
DPR reports 14 Ukrainian attacks on its territory in past day
According to the mission, 35 munitions of various types were fired in total
Read more
Russia may limit supplies of fish from Japan — watchdog
The Russian regulator requested the competent authorities in Japan to provide information about the methods they use for determining the radiation content of exported fish products
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry gathering information on Kiev's crimes against children — MFA
Rodion Miroshnik noted that this approach was also observed during the work of the UN General Assembly as well as in a number of reports published by the US State Department
Read more
Erdogan says hopes Zangezur corridor will be established soon
The Turkish leader also said that he hoped that "Armenia will not yield to provocative actions from the outside"
Read more
Russia to submit draft statement on Nord Stream to UN Security Council soon – diplomat
This was announced by Russia's permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya
Read more
Haikou starts issuing work permits and visas to foreigners on same day
The documents can now be obtained at he Haikou Foreigners Comprehensive Service Window at the same time
Read more
Russia condemns attack on Cuban embassy in United States — diplomat
"We express our solidarity with the brotherly people of the Republic of Cuba and our full support for their government," Maria Zakharova added
Read more
Russia’s UVZ says ready to create new tank with 152-mm cannon
"The decision is up to the client, the Russian Defense Ministry," UVZ said
Read more
Russian forces hit concentrations of Ukrainian troops near Krasny Liman
The artillery crew arrived at the area of combat after having received information about the location of Ukrainian soldiers from drone crews
Read more
Su-30SM fighter jets intercept 'enemy' aircraft in stratosphere during drills in Siberia
The press service of the Eastern Military District said that fighter jets made 30 sorties during the drills
Read more
China urges to cooperate with Russia on Nord Stream inquiry
Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the UN Geng Shuang believes that “all attempts to politicize the investigation will only lead to new suspicions and speculation”
Read more
Russian air defense forces repel Ukrainian missile attack on Tokmak
This has been the third Ukrainian attack on Tokmak in the past few days
Read more
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
Read more
Putin informs Iranian counterpart about Russian peacekeepers’ activity in Karabakh
The presidents "stressed the importance of resolving all problems only by peaceful, political and diplomatic means"
Read more
Kiev acknowledges Abrams tanks unlikely to make difference on battlefield — newspaper
The media reports that the situation on the battlefield may also be complicated by the onset of the fall rainy season, which will make it more difficult for heavy armored vehicles to maneuver
Read more
Kiev rejects reports of request to help topple Polish authorities for EU membership
Oleg Nikolenko said that Ukraine has neither received any such offers nor does it have any desire or intention to interfere in Poland's internal affairs
Read more
Hainan’s administrative center set to stimulate tourism with rich cultural program
Haikou Daily reports that the city authorities are striving to create new quality tourism products, which will contribute to the dynamic development of the regional consumption sphere
Read more
Hungary not to support Ukraine until Kiev restores rights of ethnic Hungarians — Orban
Tensions between Budapest and Kiev escalated after Ukraine adopted a law making Ukrainian the country’s official language
Read more
Earth goes through another geomagnetic storm, fifth this month — scientist
The storm was classified as a weak G1 category storm
Read more
Karabakh refugees have to wait for hours to enter Armenia via Lachin corridor
Another refugee said he had left Martuni with his relatives and is now going to Yerevan
Read more
Azerbaijani president says ready to organize UN mission to Karabakh
Ilham Aliyev added that an effort is under way to defend the rights of the region’s Armenian population in accordance with Azerbaijan’s legislation and international commitments
Read more
Head of Russia’s Kaluga region announces plans to launch former Volvo plant in 2023
Vladislav Shapsha noted that the enterprise will reach full capacity in 2024
Read more
Lada cars will be produced in Ethiopia for African market — envoy
In particular, Russian cars may be supplied to Sudan and South Sudan, Kenya and Somalia
Read more
Armenian ministry corrects report on death toll from fuel depot blast in Nagorno-Karabakh
According to the department, the statement by its head Anahit Avanesyan that 125 bodies of the dead were taken out of Karabakh is not related to the explosion of a gas storage facility near Stepanakert
Read more
Kiev regime forcibly relocates people from part of Kherson Region it controls
According to the region’s governor Vladimir Saldo, officers of Ukraine’s Security Service and fighters of the Tsunami nationalist battalion from Nikolayev, are terrorizing civilians
Read more
Moscow will not leave Canada's hostile actions without retaliation — Foreign Ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow had no intention to "tolerate the Canadian liberals’ flirtation with Nazism"
Read more
Finland has ruined its neutral status, joined 'US project' — Lavrov
"Once again, I would like to emphasize that Finland is making seven-league strides towards joining the frontrunners of the West's anti-Russian, Russophobic campaign," the Russian foreign minister pointed out
Read more
EU Court of Justice begins hearings on RDIF's claim against sanctions
A decision on the lawsuit is expected in a couple of months
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet commander taking part in Defense Ministry board meeting
Earlier, a number of Ukraine mass media and Telegram channels claimed that the Black Sea Fleet commander had allegedly been killed in an attack on the fleet’s headquarters in Sevastopol, along with other high-ranking officers
Read more
US court finds former President Trump liable for fraud
A New York judge turned down a motion by Trump’s lawyers to dismiss the case
Read more
Cosmonauts, astronaut leave ISS, transfer to Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft
The spacecraft will undock from the Prichal module at 10:55 a.m. Moscow time on Wednesday and begin an autonomous flight
Read more
Russian forces take out two Ukrainian tanks in Orekhov area, Zaporozhye politician says
According to Vladimir Rogov, reports claiming that Ukrainian troops had broken through Russia’s first line of defense, which have repeatedly appeared in the Western and Ukrainian media, do not comport with reality
Read more
Press review: Uncle Sam seeks Suomi bases and Zelensky’s tin cup giving some in US allergy
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 25th
Read more
Envoy Antonov blasts US’ refusal to condemn Nazi’s appearance in Canadian parliament
The Russian Ambassador to Washington stressed that this is a betrayal of the memory of American soldiers and officers who gave their lives for the independence of the United States
Read more
LPR files over 500 lawsuits with International Criminal Court this year
As adviser to the head of the republic Anna Soroka said, the region’s leadership “continues to record collective video messages with evidence of the events and consequences that Ukrainian aggression entails”
Read more
Bulgarian, allied NATO navies hold exercises for divers
According to a statement by the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense, until September 29, in certain areas of the sea, as part of the Triton-2023 exercise, procedures will be carried out to detect, classify and neutralize ammunition and sea mines under water
Read more
Over 30 killed, 80 injured in fire in northern Iraq
Meanwhile, a healthcare and security source told Reuters that the fire, which broke out during a wedding ceremony, claimed the lives of nine people, while 25 were injured
Read more
Russian ambassador says Canada owes apology for commemorating Nazi veteran
Oleg Stepanov went on to say that members of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS ‘Galicia,’ to which Hunka was a member, have "committed multiple war crimes, including mass murder, against the Russian people, ethnic Russians"
Read more
Hainan authorities issue yuan bonds worth $695 mln in Hong Kong
The maturities of these securities are two, three and five years
Read more
Musk calls into question Canadian PM Trudeau’s accusations of Russian 'disinformation'
Earlier, Justin Trudeau claimed that Russia could stand to benefit from the scandal surrounding the standing ovation given to an elderly Ukrainian-Canadian veteran of the Nazi Waffen SS
Read more
Iraqi wedding fire death toll up to 450
According to the Civil Defense, the fire was probably caused by the use of fireworks during the wedding
Read more
Russia’s Bion-M2 biosatellite to be launched no later than July 31, 2024 — project head
The spacecraft will take 75 mice and flies to space, as was initially planned, the deputy chief designer at the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vladimir Sychev said
Read more
Gold jewelry maker ZiJin OG opens its first blockchain store in Hainan
According to Lun Tao, chief inspector of ZiJin OG, the main advantage of blockchain technology is that the buyer can verify that the material used to make the item being purchased has never been used by anyone before
Read more
More than 325,000 contractors join Russian army in 2023 — Medvedev
"We continue to work on supplementing the armed forces with contract servicemen and control combat and morale-bolstering activities," Russian Security Council deputy chairman added
Read more
Some countries try to block Russia’s access to advanced AI technologies — PM
"But crucially, our manufacturers were able to adjust to this situation," Mikhail Mishustin stated
Read more
China against imposing its values on world-top Chinese diplomat
Wang Yi emphasized that civilizations are not divided into good and bad and noted the need to advocate the peaceful and harmonious coexistence of different civilizations
Read more
Russian forces eliminate seven Ukrainian troops, capture another two near Maryinka in DPR
It is specified that the Ukrainian troops tried to attack Russian positions without fire support
Read more
Press review: US parks missile launcher on Baltic Sea island and new Kosovo crisis brewing
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 26th
Read more
Several countries send in requests for purchasing Russia’s MiG-35 jet
MiG-35 is the newest multirole generation 4++ fighter
Read more
Export center to be set up in Zaporozhye region by end of 2023
He will provide consulting and methodological assistance to local exporting companies on work in countries far and near abroad
Read more
US left no traces of its operation to destroy Nord Stream pipelines — Hersh
"Once the mission was completed, the typed papers and carbons were destroyed, thus leaving no physical trace," the journalist wrote
Read more
US must respond to Hersh's investigation into Nord Stream sabotage — Russian diplomat
"American presidents have never gone so far. The Biden administration is obliged to give a thorough response on all points," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Commander of Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar reportedly visits Russia
The field marshal is reported to have held talks with Russian decision-makers on developments in Libya and discussed bilateral relations as well as issues of mutual interest
Read more