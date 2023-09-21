Representatives of Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians conclude meeting in Yevlakh

BAKU, September 21. /TASS/. Representatives of the Azerbaijani authorities and the Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians have concluded their meeting in the city of Yevlakh, the Azerbaijani news agency APA reported.

No details about the meeting are available at this point.

The meeting lasted almost three hours. The Azerbaijani authorities were represented by Ramin Mamedov, an official in charge of contact with the Armenian residents of the Karabakh Region, Bashir Gadzhyev, deputy presidential envoy for the areas in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except for the Shusha District) and Ilkin Sultanov, a member of the special envoy’s office. Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan represented the Karabakh Armenians. The meeting also involved a representative of the Russian peacekeeping mission.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the parties to end the bloodshed and return to efforts to resolve the issue diplomatically.

On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that an agreement on the suspension of the anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh had been reached with the assistance of Russia’s peacekeeping mission.