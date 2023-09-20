No need for UN Security Council meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh — Azerbaijani president's aide

BAKU, September 20. /TASS/. Baku sees no need to hold a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said.

"If such a meeting is convened, it will be neither useful nor effective. We don’t want this fragile situation to deteriorate any further. So there is no need to hold a UN Security Council meeting," Hajiyev said at a briefing.

A UN Security Council meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh issue is planned for September 21, a source in the UN earlier told TASS. The meeting is expected to take place in the afternoon [New York time].

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital took to the streets to protest outside the Armenian government building, blaming the country’s leadership and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the situation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called on the conflicting sides to prevent civilian casualties, stop the bloodshed, and go back to honoring the agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that an agreement had been reached with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to stop the local anti-terrorist operations in Karabakh as of 12:00 p.m. Moscow time. The Azerbaijani presidential administration reported that a meeting of representatives of Baku and Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians would be held on September 21 in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh "to discuss the issues of reintegration."